Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajen Mathews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sajen Mathews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
1
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
2
St Jude Heritage Medical Group1847 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 447-5038
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Went well. Very detail
About Dr. Sajen Mathews, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathews speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.