Dr. Sajeve Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sajeve Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
M D Anderson Cancer Ctr-orland1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I HAVE MERCEL CELL CARCINOMA HE HAS DONE A GREAT JOB FOR ME. HE GOT ME IN A RESEARCH PROGRAM USING OPDIVO DONE A FANTASTIC JOB FOR ME
About Dr. Sajeve Thomas, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760677108
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Oncology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.