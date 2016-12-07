Overview of Dr. Sajeve Thomas, MD

Dr. Sajeve Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at M D Anderson Cancer Ctr-orland in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.