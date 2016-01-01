Dr. Saji Eapen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eapen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saji Eapen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saji Eapen, MD
Dr. Saji Eapen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Eapen works at
Dr. Eapen's Office Locations
Tennessee Cancer Specialists1415 Old Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 934-5800
Irene and Howard H Baker Cancer Treatment Center389 FORGE RIDGE RD, Harrogate, TN 37752 Directions (423) 869-5893
Hematology & Oncology Knoxville930 E Emerald Ave Ste 611, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 647-3400
Tennova Healthcare-lafollette Medical Center923 E Central Ave, La Follette, TN 37766 Directions (865) 934-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saji Eapen, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003804204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eapen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eapen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eapen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eapen works at
Dr. Eapen has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eapen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eapen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eapen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eapen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eapen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.