Dr. Saji Jacob, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Saji Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Kottayam and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Jacob works at Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 206, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 473-1285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Adenomyosis
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 03, 2022
    During my first consultation with Dr. Jacob he told me he would do everything he could to get me a baby and he made true on his promise. He is dedicated and thorough doctor. Ashley, the office manager is fantastic as well! I would highly recommend!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saji Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1215947585
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Human Asssited Reproduction Ireland, Royal College Of Surgeons Ireland, Dublin, Ireland|Rotunda Hosp
    Residency
    • Ob/Gyn (Rcog)|Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University|Washington University Sch Med
    Internship
    • Mc Kottaham Kerala
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College, Kottayam
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saji Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

