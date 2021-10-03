Dr. Saji Koshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saji Koshy, MD
Overview
Dr. Saji Koshy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Tampa13901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koshy is the best! I’m so sad that I’m leaving the area and have to find a new endocrinologist. He explained my disorder well, he always took his time with me, he helped me manage my care until we found the correct maintenance dose for my condition, and he listened to my symptoms. Finding an endocrinologist who does more than simply look at numbers and has a friendly and caring office staff is huge!
About Dr. Saji Koshy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1982623286
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center Program
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
