Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, MD
Overview of Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Infectious Disease201 Hilda St Ste 201, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5325Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Infectious Disease102 Park Place Blvd Ste 2, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 569-0312
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
About Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1043311707
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
- St Luke`s - Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Dr. Chaudhary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.