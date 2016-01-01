Overview

Dr. Sajid Hafeez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Hafeez works at University Behavioral Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.