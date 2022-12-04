Dr. Sajid Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid Iqbal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Mesquite OP5308 N Galloway Ave Ste 200, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very little wait time. I always feel in good hands here. You can tell the whole staff really cares about the patients.
- University Of Texas Health Center
- St Francis Medical Center
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.