Overview of Dr. Sajid Iqbal, MD

Dr. Sajid Iqbal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.