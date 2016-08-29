Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naveed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD
Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Naveed's Office Locations
Colonial Kidney Specialists, PLLC3601 Boulevard Ste C, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 453-9684
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient with a multitude of health problems, I was extremely frightened upon hearing the news that I was being referred to a nephrologist. While visiting Dr. Naveed's office for my initial visit, I was so overwhelmed and uncertain. Dr. Naveed showed such kindness, empathy and patience with me during that time. He took much time with me to explain my illness in a way that my other physicians had not done before. I am extremely grateful to Dr. Naveed!
About Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naveed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naveed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naveed has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naveed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naveed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naveed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naveed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naveed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.