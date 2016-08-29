Overview of Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD

Dr. Sajid Naveed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Naveed works at Colonial Kidney Specialists, PLLC in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.