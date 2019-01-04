See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Sajid Surve, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sajid Surve, DO

Dr. Sajid Surve, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Seton Hall University.

Dr. Surve works at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Surve's Office Locations

    University of North Texas
    855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-2235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Superb! On time. Fully engaged and encourages questions and gives understandable answers. Concentrats on the patient, body, mind and spirit. Honours the patients POV, in my case a geriatric age group.
    Fort Worth, TX — Jan 04, 2019
    About Dr. Sajid Surve, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881757151
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seton Hall University
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sajid Surve, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surve works at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Surve’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Surve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

