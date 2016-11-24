Overview of Dr. Sajini Varghese, DO

Dr. Sajini Varghese, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Varghese works at Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology in Newark, DE with other offices in Georgetown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.