Dr. Sajish Jacob, MD
Dr. Sajish Jacob, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
USMD Arlington South Specialty Care Clinic811 W Interstate 20 Ste 224, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (682) 267-9660
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 230, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (682) 274-8001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sajish Jacob, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist North Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jacob using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.