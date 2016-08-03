Dr. Sajiv Gugneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gugneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajiv Gugneja, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajiv Gugneja, MD is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI.
Dr. Gugneja works at
Locations
Consultants in Dermatology Pllc20234 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 474-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gugneja?
Dr Gugneja is extremely comprehensive and takes the time to thoroughly explain everything. You can tell that he really cares.
About Dr. Sajiv Gugneja, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gugneja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gugneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gugneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gugneja works at
Dr. Gugneja has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gugneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gugneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gugneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gugneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gugneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.