Overview

Dr. Sajjad Hussain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Stafford Medical PA in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.