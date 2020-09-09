Dr. Sajjad Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajjad Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sajjad Hussain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toms River Perioperative Associates LLC1364 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
5 STAR PHYSICIAN EXCELLENT CARE AND FOLLOW-UP PINPOINTS PROBLEM SITUATIONS THROUGH BLOOD WORK RESULTS ON A REGULAR BASIS RESPONDS QUICKLY TO PRESENTED QUESTIONS THROUGH PHONE AND INTERNET QUESTIONS JUST A GREAT PHYSICIAN!!!
About Dr. Sajjad Hussain, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780672188
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.