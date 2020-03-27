Overview of Dr. Sajjad Malick, MD

Dr. Sajjad Malick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Malick works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.