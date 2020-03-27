Dr. Malick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajjad Malick, MD
Overview of Dr. Sajjad Malick, MD
Dr. Sajjad Malick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Malick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malick's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 609-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malick?
Good experience
About Dr. Sajjad Malick, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1396709010
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malick accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malick works at
Dr. Malick has seen patients for Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malick speaks American Sign Language.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.