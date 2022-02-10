Dr. Saju Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saju Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Saju Abraham, MD
Dr. Saju Abraham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from St James School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
Greater Northwest Medical Group1051 W Rand Rd Ste 102, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 725-8640
NCH Medical Group880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 725-8401Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Minimal wait time, spent time explaining my condition, and gave me multiple options including natural options which I appreciated. All in all, feel much better since Ive been seeing him.
About Dr. Saju Abraham, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528191756
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- St James School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.