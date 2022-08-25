See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Saju Joseph, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Saju Joseph, MD

Dr. Saju Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Valley Oaks Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Oaks Medical Group
    2435 Fire Mesa St, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 968-2437
  2. 2
    Summit Specialty Physicians Inc.
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 506, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 478-6393
  3. 3
    Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
    5400 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 853-3562
  4. 4
    Valley Health Physician Alliance - Surgical Specialists
    5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 382-8222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henderson Hospital
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Saju Joseph, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083870554
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.