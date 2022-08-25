Dr. Saju Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saju Joseph, MD
Dr. Saju Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Valley Oaks Medical Group2435 Fire Mesa St, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 968-2437
Summit Specialty Physicians Inc.653 N Town Center Dr Ste 506, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 478-6393
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center5400 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 853-3562
Valley Health Physician Alliance - Surgical Specialists5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 382-8222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went to the Emergency room for severe pain in my abdomen and to make a long story short I had to have my Gallbladder removed. I met both Doctor Saju and Doctor Ellis, they came into my room and both were down to earth and easy to understand. I was asked if I had any questions or concerns and really I had a few. On Saturday I had my Gallbladder removed by Doctor Saju and honestly I wasn't looking for bedside manners or anyone to hold my hand, just someone who can do the job right the first time which he did. I definitely would recommend him and Doctor Ellis by far.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083870554
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
