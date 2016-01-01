See All Radiation Oncologists in Sandusky, OH
Dr. Saju Rajan, MD

Radiation Oncology
Sandusky, OH
14 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Saju Rajan, MD

Dr. Saju Rajan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Rajan works at Cancer Center, Sandusky in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajan's Office Locations

  1
    Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky
    417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 (216) 353-0097
  2
    Ohio Cancer Specialists
    1125 Aspira Ct, Mansfield, OH 44906 (419) 504-0244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Dr. Saju Rajan, MD

    Radiation Oncology
    14 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1770854325
    Education & Certifications

    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saju Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

