Overview

Dr. Saka Kazeem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kazeem works at Jonathan N Lazare MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Goiter and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.