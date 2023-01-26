Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD
Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 732-4638
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She has a warm demeanor, took her time with me, it felt like i was involved in my own care and had decision making power the way she explained things to me
About Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1700240215
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
