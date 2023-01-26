See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD

Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Khan works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center
    4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 732-4638

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Jan 26, 2023
    She has a warm demeanor, took her time with me, it felt like i was involved in my own care and had decision making power the way she explained things to me
    Susanne — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
