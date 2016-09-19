Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD
Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bajaj's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajaj?
I see Dr. Bajaj about every 3 months. I can't say a bad thing about her or her staff. Love her. She always explains things...etc. Very nice lady. Makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922298348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.