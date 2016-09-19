Overview of Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD

Dr. Sakshi Bajaj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bajaj works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.