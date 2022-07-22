See All Neurosurgeons in Monroe, MI
Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD

Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Smithason works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smithason's Office Locations

    Promedica Physicians Eye Care
    1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-4590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2022
    I have several issues in my lumbar spine, but had surgery for the most urgent at the time. My previous neurosurgeon dropped me when he got upset that my insurance would not cover the repairs to the extent he insisted upon. One of the ladies in his office (protecting her identity, as I didn't get permission from her to post it) took it upon herself to find a surgeon to replace him when he quit and left me hanging. She made the appointment with Dr. Smithason and got everything approved in a very short time so I could have relief from the excruciating pain from a pinched nerve in my lumbar spine area. She went above and beyond. The doc was knowledgeable and very kind and caring. I live about an hour away, but would make that trip over and over to have them care for me. Wonderful doctor and staff!!!
    B Steele — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154651867
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Prasart Neurological Institute
    Internship
    • Ratchaburi Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Chulalongkorn University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smithason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smithason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smithason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smithason works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Smithason’s profile.

    Dr. Smithason has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smithason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smithason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smithason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smithason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smithason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

