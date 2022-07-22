Overview of Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD

Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smithason works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.