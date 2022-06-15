See All Dermatologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Laforgia works at Bay Dermatology in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Dermatology
    780 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 557-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr LaFirgia is very thorough in his exam; found small basal cell and removed. Also found larger cancer and sent me to UPenn for excision. Thankfully, after both excisions and clear edges, the the 2 surgical areas have remained cancer free!
    Suzanne — Jun 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD
    About Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861579831
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Med Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laforgia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laforgia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laforgia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laforgia works at Bay Dermatology in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Laforgia’s profile.

    Dr. Laforgia has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laforgia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Laforgia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laforgia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laforgia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laforgia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

