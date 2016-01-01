Overview

Dr. Sal Wambsgans, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Wambsgans works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

