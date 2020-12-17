Overview

Dr. Salaam Alobeidy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Galloway, NJ. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Alobeidy works at American Sleep/Pulmonary Medcn in Galloway, NJ with other offices in Atlantic City, NJ and Northfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.