Overview of Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD

Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Al-Andary works at Salah Al-Andary, MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Management and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.