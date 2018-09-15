See All Cardiologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Clearwater, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD

Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Al-Andary works at Salah Al-Andary, MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Management and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Andary's Office Locations

    Salah Al-Andary, MD
    613 S Myrtle Ave Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2129
    Suncoast Chest Physicians, LLC
    1345 West Bay Dr Ste 205, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2128
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2018
    My 94 year old mother has been going to see Dr Al-Andary for about 15 years. He always so kind and patient with her. He has monitored her COPD and managed to keep her going when I didn't think she would see 80. She is still going, in considerable good health, and loving life. During her last hospitalization, he told me to contact him by cell phone if I had any issues or concerns. Linda, his office assistant, is also very helpful and is always available for any issues. Absolutely love him!
    Georgianna in Largo, FL — Sep 15, 2018
    About Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English, Arabic
    • 1881680189
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • State University Of New York
    • State University Of New York
    • American University Of Beirut
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Andary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Andary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Andary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Andary has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Management and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Andary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Andary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Andary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Andary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Andary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.