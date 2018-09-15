Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Andary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD
Overview of Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD
Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Al-Andary's Office Locations
Salah Al-Andary, MD613 S Myrtle Ave Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 380-2129
Suncoast Chest Physicians, LLC1345 West Bay Dr Ste 205, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2128Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Andary?
My 94 year old mother has been going to see Dr Al-Andary for about 15 years. He always so kind and patient with her. He has monitored her COPD and managed to keep her going when I didn't think she would see 80. She is still going, in considerable good health, and loving life. During her last hospitalization, he told me to contact him by cell phone if I had any issues or concerns. Linda, his office assistant, is also very helpful and is always available for any issues. Absolutely love him!
About Dr. Salah Al-Andary, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Arabic
NPI: 1881680189
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- American University Of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Andary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Andary accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Andary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Andary has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Management and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Andary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Andary speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Andary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Andary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Andary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Andary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.