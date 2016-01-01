Dr. Salah Amer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salah Amer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salah Amer, MD
Dr. Salah Amer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Miami Heart Institute
Dr. Amer works at
Dr. Amer's Office Locations
Sunset Cardiology, PL9193 SW 72nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salah Amer, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1689780926
Education & Certifications
- Miami Heart Institute
- The Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Ain Shams Univ School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amer works at
Dr. Amer speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.