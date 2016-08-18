Dr. Eldean Elbash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamad Eldean Elbash, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Eldean Elbash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enid, OK.
Locations
Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 616-7630
SOMC Heart/Vascular Assocs1711 27th St Ste 206, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 356-8772
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most concerned physician I've ever worked with. Makes you feel as though you are his only patient.
About Dr. Mohamad Eldean Elbash, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235343922
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
