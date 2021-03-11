Dr. Salah Fares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salah Fares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salah Fares, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spring, TX. They completed their residency with Damascus University|Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Fares works at
Locations
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3694Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fares is one of the most effective doctors I have seen for any condition in over 60 years. He diagnosed my problem quickly and had me feeling better than I had in years after only two visits. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED for any asthma-related issues!
About Dr. Salah Fares, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1780850974
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
