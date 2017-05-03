Dr. Salah Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salah Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salah Qureshi, MD
Dr. Salah Qureshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations
- 1 3407 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 429-5325
- 2 104 Whispering Pines Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 819-1438
-
3
Texas Behavioral Health Pllc12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Bldg 4, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 816-5930
-
4
Sj Medical Center LLC Dba St Joseph Medical1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 429-5325Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional will work to ensure patient is living at their best quality of life possible.
About Dr. Salah Qureshi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487833042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.