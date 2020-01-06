Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baqai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD
Overview of Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD
Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Baqai works at
Dr. Baqai's Office Locations
-
1
Salahuddin A. Baqai, M.D., D.C.H.4440 Brockton Ave Ste 430, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 364-0806
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baqai?
Dr. Baqai is the best! He was the pediatrician for all of my children until they became adults. He is knowledgable and caring. He treats you and your children like family. Bertha and Sophia, who run his office, are amazing. We've always been able to get appointments quickly and have received excellent care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1114939022
Education & Certifications
- London, England
- Diploma Child Health
- University of Texas, Galveston School of Medicine
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baqai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baqai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baqai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baqai works at
Dr. Baqai speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baqai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baqai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baqai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baqai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.