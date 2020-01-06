Overview of Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD

Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Baqai works at Salahuddin A. Baqai, M.D., D.C.H. in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.