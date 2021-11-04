Overview

Dr. Salam Rajjoub, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Rajjoub works at American Lung Care in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.