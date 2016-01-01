Overview

Dr. Salam Sbaity, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.



Dr. Sbaity works at Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.