Dr. Salam Sbaity, MD
Overview
Dr. Salam Sbaity, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Morgantown2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-8802Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Fairmont1 Huntington Way, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 363-6210Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salam Sbaity, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710196712
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
