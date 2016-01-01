Dr. Majeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamat Majeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salamat Majeed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamaica, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16911 Highland Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 523-2191
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majeed?
About Dr. Salamat Majeed, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1831275403
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majeed speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Dr. Majeed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.