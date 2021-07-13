Overview of Dr. Salar Deldar, MD

Dr. Salar Deldar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in King City, CA. They graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Deldar works at Mee Memorial Clinic in King City, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.