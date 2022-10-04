Dr. Salazar Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salazar Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Salazar Jones, MD
Dr. Salazar Jones, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Mount Sinai Queens25 20 30 Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Jones was very analytical to what we should except after the surgery he performed to my boyfriend. He is very calm, very professional and no matter how stressed you are he has a special way to calm you down. Everything went well with the surgery. Although we are in recovery period I am sure everything will go well.
About Dr. Salazar Jones, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1477810604
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.