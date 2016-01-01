Dr. Saleem Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleem Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saleem Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
1
Cardiology South1380 E STROOP RD, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (866) 224-9472
2
Kettering Physician Network Heart and Vascular7677 Yankee St Ste 140, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (866) 224-9472
3
Kettering Physician Network4160 Little York Rd Ste 20, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (866) 224-9472
- 4 3737 Southern Blvd Ste 3200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 531-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saleem Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013973429
Education & Certifications
- AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
