Dr. Saleem Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.