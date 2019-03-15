Overview

Dr. Saleem Awan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Awan works at ST LUKES MEDICAL CENTER in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.