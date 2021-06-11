Dr. Saleem Mallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleem Mallick, MD
Overview
Dr. Saleem Mallick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9330 Poppy Dr Ste 405, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 206-3695
-
2
Heart Clinic of Paris PA2890 Lewis Ln, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 739-7810
-
3
J. Kirkland Grant M.d. PA182 S Collins Rd Ste 800, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (214) 206-3695
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Saleem Mallick, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588620884
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
