Dr. Saleem Raslan, MD
Overview of Dr. Saleem Raslan, MD
Dr. Saleem Raslan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Raslan's Office Locations
Saleem Raslan, MD1213 Hermann Dr Ste 340, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 307-2178
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saleem Raslan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raslan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raslan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raslan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.