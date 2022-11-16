Dr. Saleem Saiyad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saiyad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleem Saiyad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saleem Saiyad, MD
Dr. Saleem Saiyad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Saiyad's Office Locations
Care Cardiology and Vein Center13618 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635 Directions (813) 588-8318Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Care Cardiology and Vein Center4700 N Habana Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 692-4267
Care Cardiology and Vein CenterFountains Plaza Nr Winghouse # US-19, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (813) 820-1876
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This vascular cardiologist is amazing. He’s young enough to appreciate the importance of keeping up with research and uses it. He saved my husbands life. None bothered varicose veins for years turned bad. Admitted to the hospital twice-nothing. Admitted to manor care nursing facility and they are the ones that outsourced this physician. We found that he had no blood flowing on his right leg. It goes on and on. He almost lost his limb if it hadn’t been for this dr. He’s professional and humble. He actually explains procedures and issues to you.
About Dr. Saleem Saiyad, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104824861
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saiyad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saiyad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saiyad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Saiyad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saiyad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saiyad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saiyad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.