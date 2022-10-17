Dr. Saleem Sajid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleem Sajid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saleem Sajid, MD
Dr. Saleem Sajid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Sthwstn Med Ctr
Dr. Sajid works at
Dr. Sajid's Office Locations
Family Care Center-helmwood914 N Dixie Ave Ste 206, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was some of the most friendly and knowledgeable people I have met. Dr. Sayid was very kind and caring. He answered all my questions and came up with a plan of care to help me. The Elizabethtown area is very blessed to have such a wonderful Dr here.
About Dr. Saleem Sajid, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Urdu
- 1366424293
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Sthwstn Med Ctr
- Queens Hospital Center
- Dow Med Coll Civil Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sajid works at
Dr. Sajid has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sajid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sajid speaks Urdu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.