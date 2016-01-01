Overview

Dr. Saleem Shahzad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Shahzad works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.