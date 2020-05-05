Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saleem Zafar, MD
Dr. Saleem Zafar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar's Office Locations
Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 698-2020
Stephen P Sutton MD Inc1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 126, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 698-2020
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3232
Antonio C Yap MD5757 Monclova Rd Ste 2, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 725-6850
Drs. Gross' James & Kessler3020 N McCord Rd Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 725-6850Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc! Had a kidney stone in the covid crisis. I was scared. He put my mind at ease by surgically removing my stone while I was admitted. Have been pain free ever since. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Saleem Zafar, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003085226
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio
