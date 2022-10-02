Overview

Dr. Saleemah Fahmi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.