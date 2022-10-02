Dr. Fahmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleemah Fahmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saleemah Fahmi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Plaza Rd, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 298-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahmi has taken care of my thyroid issues for years. She goes out of her way to help you and offer additional treatments (at the expense of her valuable time). She cares and is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Saleemah Fahmi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922283506
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahmi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahmi speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahmi.
