Dr. Saleh Elwir, MD
Overview
Dr. Saleh Elwir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Liver Consultants Of Texas3410 Worth St Ste 860, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-8500
Baylor Health Care System3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-0111
Anesthesia Consultants906 Judson Rd, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (214) 820-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saleh Elwir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508178328
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
