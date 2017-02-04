Dr. Shahid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh Shahid, MD
Overview of Dr. Saleh Shahid, MD
Dr. Saleh Shahid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Shahid's Office Locations
- 1 149 Durwood Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 588-8143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in to see Dr. Shahid quite a few times for different ailments and I must say he is one of the best doctors I've ever known. Aside of being very courteous, he truly listens to your concerns and takes his profession seriously. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Saleh Shahid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1356348411
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahid accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
