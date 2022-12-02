Overview of Dr. Saleha Butt, MD

Dr. Saleha Butt, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Butt works at Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.