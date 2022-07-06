Dr. Saleha Riaz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleha Riaz, DO
Overview of Dr. Saleha Riaz, DO
Dr. Saleha Riaz, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Bellmore, NY.
Dr. Riaz's Office Locations
Northwell Health1872 Bellmore Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 562-4664
Myron I. Kleiner, MD180 E Main St Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Riaz was very knowledgeable. She explained my diagnosis in lay terms. I was recommended to see her by a friend. She is open and honest and you can tell that she truly cares about her pts. If you she can not help you- she will be honest with you and I appreciate that honestly rather than her wasting my time. I would recommend her to all my family and friends PS: staffing is a little unpredictable and sometimes she does not get her messages from her staff. But that is a staffing issue. Not a reflection of the physician. Would give her 11/10
About Dr. Saleha Riaz, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
