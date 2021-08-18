Dr. El-Zuway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem El-Zuway, MD
Overview of Dr. Salem El-Zuway, MD
Dr. Salem El-Zuway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Erie, PA.
Great Lakes Pain Medicine300 State St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5330
- 2 2335 E Kashian Ln, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 459-2396
- 3 7257 N Fresno St Fl 1, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 227-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I was treated with the utmost respect and care once I finally was transported from Meadville pa to hamot and Dr. elzway was first hand ready for me and eager to help.
About Dr. Salem El-Zuway, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1912414707
Dr. El-Zuway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Zuway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Zuway has seen patients for Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Zuway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Zuway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Zuway.
